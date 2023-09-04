Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:RTAI)

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Thursday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:RTAI opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF

The Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively selects US municipal bond closed-end funds (CEFs), seeking to provide current income. RTAI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

