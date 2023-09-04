Analyzing Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) & H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF – Get Free Report) and H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Europcar Mobility Group and H&E Equipment Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Europcar Mobility Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A H&E Equipment Services $1.24 billion 1.37 $132.17 million $4.31 10.84

H&E Equipment Services has higher revenue and earnings than Europcar Mobility Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

76.2% of H&E Equipment Services shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of H&E Equipment Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Europcar Mobility Group and H&E Equipment Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Europcar Mobility Group 0 0 0 0 N/A H&E Equipment Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

H&E Equipment Services has a consensus target price of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.45%. Given H&E Equipment Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe H&E Equipment Services is more favorable than Europcar Mobility Group.

Profitability

This table compares Europcar Mobility Group and H&E Equipment Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Europcar Mobility Group N/A N/A N/A H&E Equipment Services 11.50% 38.49% 6.59%

Summary

H&E Equipment Services beats Europcar Mobility Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Europcar Mobility Group

(Get Free Report)

Europcar Mobility Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, rest of European countries, the United States, and internationally. It offers traditional car and light commercial vehicle rental services under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Buchbinder, and Fox Rent A Car brands. The company also provides car-sharing services under the Ubeeqo, GoCar, and E-Car brands. Europcar Mobility Group S.A. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. The Used Equipment Sales segment sells used equipment from its rental fleet, as well as inventoried equipment that are acquired through trade-ins from equipment customers. The New Equipment Sales segment sells new construction equipment through a professional sales force. The Parts Sales segment sells parts for the equipment customers, as well as offers for its rental fleet. The Repair and Maintenance Services segment provides maintenance and repair services to its rental fleet and equipment customers, as well as offers ongoing preventative maintenance services to industrial customers. It also provides ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. The company's rental fleet consists of aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving and material handling equipment, and other general and specialty lines. It serves industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, maintenance contractors, and various other industrial account customers. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

