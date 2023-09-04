CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.84. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

