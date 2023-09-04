Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.18.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
WERN stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.
Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.
