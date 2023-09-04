Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HT shares. B. Riley downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $394.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

