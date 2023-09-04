Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HT shares. B. Riley downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.
Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $394.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.
