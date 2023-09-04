Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

NYSE EW opened at $76.38 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,009 shares of company stock worth $11,288,854. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

