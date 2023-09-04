Analysts Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $36.25

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAKE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Cheesecake Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $31.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

