H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

H&R Block has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $45.93.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in H&R Block by 109.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in H&R Block by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

