Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.43.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 473.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,303.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.06 on Monday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $189.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

