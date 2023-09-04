Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.43.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.06 on Monday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $189.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.
Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.
