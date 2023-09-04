Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) versus FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Head-To-Head Survey

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FFW pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and FFW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $44.38 million 2.18 $8.80 million $4.03 9.33 FFW $25.63 million 1.64 $5.70 million $5.02 7.42

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFW. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 20.22% 10.77% 1.06% FFW 22.23% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sound Financial Bancorp and FFW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats FFW on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates branch offices in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow, and University Place; and loan production office in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

