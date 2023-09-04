Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $29.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

