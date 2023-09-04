Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Barings BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 83.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Barings BDC’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 111.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 471,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 407,203 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 88.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 312,049 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBDC. Compass Point raised their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

