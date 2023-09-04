Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.
Barings BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 83.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.
Barings BDC Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.
Institutional Trading of Barings BDC
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 111.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 471,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 407,203 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 88.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 312,049 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on BBDC. Compass Point raised their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
