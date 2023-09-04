Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Liberty Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. Liberty Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Liberty Energy to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $155,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,111,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,241,580.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,396 shares of company stock worth $1,707,033. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

