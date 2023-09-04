iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Declares $0.09 Dividend

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0886 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

LQDI stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 57,638 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,956,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

