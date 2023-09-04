Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Phibro Animal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $14.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $587.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.62. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

PAHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

