Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Southwest Airlines has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,107 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,973 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after buying an additional 30,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

