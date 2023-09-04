Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.
Southwest Airlines has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,107 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,973 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after buying an additional 30,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
