Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $49.95 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $448,723.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

