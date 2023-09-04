Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Declares $0.15 — Dividend

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATAT opened at $19.62 on Monday. Atour Lifestyle has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $29.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

