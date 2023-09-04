Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Ottawa Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Ottawa Bancorp Price Performance

OTTW opened at $11.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ottawa Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

