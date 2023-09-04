Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Century Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Century Financial Price Performance
Shares of CYFL stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. Century Financial has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10.
About Century Financial
