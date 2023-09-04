China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Announces $0.58 Dividend

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5778 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

China Resources Power Price Performance

China Resources Power stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. China Resources Power has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Resources Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Featured Stories

