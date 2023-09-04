MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $100.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.36%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,580.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,063 shares of company stock worth $2,221,557 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.