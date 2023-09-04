Analysts Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target at $317.45

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,660. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $319.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.