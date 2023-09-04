Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX opened at $51.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

