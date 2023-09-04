Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $19.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Independence Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 319,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.99. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.