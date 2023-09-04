Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $19.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.89.
A number of analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.99. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
