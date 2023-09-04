Brokerages Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Target Price at $72.70

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

