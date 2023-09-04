Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $227.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.79 and a 200-day moving average of $237.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.81%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

