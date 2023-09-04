The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Announces Dividend of $0.04

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the bank on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Bank of East Asia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.42 on Monday. Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.
Bank of East Asia Company Profile
