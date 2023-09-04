The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Announces Dividend of $0.04

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the bank on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.42 on Monday. Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.