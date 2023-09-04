Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMMNY shares. HSBC downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($76.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMMNY

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $31.92.

(Get Free Report

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.