Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $117.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $106.41 on Monday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Raymond James by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 19.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Raymond James by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

