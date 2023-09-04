Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives $29.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Sapiens International Stock Up 1.7 %

SPNS opened at $30.39 on Monday. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 3.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sapiens International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sapiens International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

