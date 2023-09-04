Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

KEYS opened at $133.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.60.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

