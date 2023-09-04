Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price at $40.36

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Citigroup started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 3,012,049 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,006.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 3,012,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,006.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $875,888.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 955,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,922,795.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after buying an additional 2,514,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after buying an additional 1,376,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,154,000 after buying an additional 3,340,328 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716,584 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CG opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

