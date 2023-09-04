TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CSFB reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. In other news, Director Una Marie Power purchased 4,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,967.52. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$49.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$66.19.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3273863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 413.33%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

