Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H opened at $114.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average of $114.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

