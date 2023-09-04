Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Sunoco Stock Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sunoco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,747,000 after buying an additional 55,402 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SUN opened at $46.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $48.59.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

