John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $703.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDGJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on John Wood Group
John Wood Group Price Performance
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Wood Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.