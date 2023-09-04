John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $703.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDGJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on John Wood Group

John Wood Group Price Performance

About John Wood Group

WDGJF stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.88.

(Get Free Report

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.