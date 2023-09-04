Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $44.61 on Monday. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

