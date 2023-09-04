Jefferies Financial Group Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $275.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.86.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,106,129. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

