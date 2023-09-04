Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.70. The firm has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,045,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,119,945 shares of company stock worth $239,106,129 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.