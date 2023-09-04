Loop Capital Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $200.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Dollar General Stock Down 5.9 %

Dollar General stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $128.48 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

