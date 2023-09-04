Barclays Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $260.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.70. The firm has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $258,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,045,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,106,129 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.