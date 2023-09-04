IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $24.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

IGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

IGMS stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $28.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.03). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,007.47% and a negative return on equity of 84.18%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $711,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $711,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

