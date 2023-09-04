Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $10.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCW. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mister Car Wash

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,335,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,486.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,233,409 shares of company stock worth $10,610,640. Company insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 9.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 17.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 49.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

MCW opened at $7.21 on Monday. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $236.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.