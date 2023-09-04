Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NYSE LPX opened at $64.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Natixis raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 369,899 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

