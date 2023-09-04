SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $32.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James raised SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth $3,543,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in SkyWest by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in SkyWest by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 60,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $44.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. SkyWest has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $725.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

