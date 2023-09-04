MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $400.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

