Susquehanna Trims JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price to $38.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JD.com

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in JD.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,201,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 277.4% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,500 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,732,000 after purchasing an additional 462,472 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,564,000 after buying an additional 323,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.