Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

PSTG opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,918.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,320 shares of company stock worth $5,453,744 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072,361 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,395,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,238,000 after acquiring an additional 557,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

