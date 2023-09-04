Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.86.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $128.48 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.06 and its 200 day moving average is $190.76.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dollar General by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,464,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

